Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, November 1: Chilly Start to the Month; Warmer Work Week

Welcome to November, everyone!

The start of the new month will be rather chilly, but it won’t be that way for everyone. We’ll see highs in the 40s East River despite a decent amount of sunshine. West River locations, however, should be able to at least get over the half-century mark…especially closer to the SD/WY border.

All the while, winds stay generally calm thanks to high pressure building in from the north and west.

With a more southerly component to our winds, we won’t cool down as much tonight. Overnight lows should hold in the low 30s this time around. A few 20s are possible to the north, while we may approach 40 tonight in the SW.

An unseasonably warm air mass takes over as we go into the start of the work and school week. Partly to mostly sunny skies take over, and highs climb into the mid 60s across much of KELOLAND.

We’ll warm up even more on Tuesday, as temperatures inch closer to 70 degrees East River and get over that mark to the west.

A ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners region will assert its influence over the Northern Plains, keeping very warm air in place. Highs through the end of the week will trend nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs should climb into the 70s in western KELOLAND late in the week, while we toe that line to the east. Dry weather also holds steady through the rest of the extended outlook.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, however, we’re watching a cool down that may arrive as early as Sunday West River. East River locations get in on the cooler air by the start of the next work and school week.