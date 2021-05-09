Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 9

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there in KELOLAND! While Saturday featured a lot of rain, Sunday should at least show some improvement…some.

Scattered showers are possible today East River, especially in the morning and mid-afternoon, while areas along and west of the Missouri River valley have a better chance to see some rain through the afternoon. Though generally light in intensity, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have outdoor plans and have a back-up ready to go.

Regardless, we’ll contend with a cool day…though not as chilly as Saturday (So there’s some of that improvement I talked about). Highs today climb into the mid/upper 50s East River with upper 40s/low 50s to the west.

The clearing process that carries into the night will be a gradual one. If it speeds up, however, we may have to introduce the chance for some frost. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plants that are temperature sensitive.

Lows fall into the low to mid 30s with a generally light breeze.

We’ll start the new work and school week on a cool but mainly dry note beyond a late rain chance in western KELOLAND on Monday. Highs to kick of the week should climb into the upper 50s to low 60s along and east of the Missouri River. To the west, however, we may be stuck in the low 50s once more.

Tuesday and Wednesday are mainly dry across much of KELOLAND, though we may see some showers in the west on Tuesday and along the Missouri River valley on Wednesday. A slow but gradual warm-up will take us through the midweek outlook and into the next weekend.

By the end of the extended outlook, we should be able to get back into the 70s with a few rain chances along the way.