Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 10: Rather Chilly Mother’s Day; Warmer Later This Week

Following the passage of yesterday’s cold front, a reinforcing shot of unseasonably chilly air will move into KELOLAND and set up shop through the short term outlook.

Let’s start with today…Mother’s Day. While it will be rather chilly and a bit breezy at times, it should remain mainly dry beyond a rather isolated shower or two in western KELOLAND through the morning. Highs may struggle to get out of the upper 40s in many areas and peak in the low 50s at best.

Another round of near to below freezing lows is likely tonight as winds calm down and skies clear out a little bit.

Freeze warnings are in place once again for SE KELOLAND, where the growing season is underway. In a similar manner to the last few nights, please take all necessary precautions with any temperature-sensitive plants.

Unseasonably chilly air remains in place through the start of next week. Just like Mother’s Day, Monday will be rather chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are also possible in western KELOLAND, but the rest of the region should stay mainly dry.

Low pressure moves into the region by the middle of the week, sending a chance for some showers into central and western KELOLAND. A more substantial chance for rain across the region arrives on Wednesday. Areas east river may get a break on Thursday from the action.

Near average temperatures return just in time for next weekend, but it’ll come with a few chances at some rain and even a rumble of thunder or two.