Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 31: A Few Storms Out West; Hot Start to June on Monday

The last day of May will get off to a quiet start, but we may have a little bit of activity to watch out west.

Skies gradually clear out through the day on Sunday, and we’ll remain mainly dry beyond a few early morning showers in the southeast. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. We’ll also warm up a little bit more and climb into the mid to upper 70s to the east and low to mid 80s out west.

To the west, a few showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the afternoon and evening. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the western quarter of KELOLAND and “Slight Risk” is in place toward Harding County, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

A big warm-up takes over as we kick off the month of June as well as meteorological summer. Some parts of KELOLAND may reach 90 degrees for the first time this season and do so with a little bit of room to spare.

Speaking of the start of the next work week, we do run the risk for some late-day showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday…a few of which may be strong to severe. A “Slight Risk” for severe storms is in place for SE and east-central KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” for the rest of South Dakota. Large hail and gusty winds are the main concerns.

While there are no true wash-outs in the forecast, we do have a daily chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms as we go through the rest of next week.

Of the four day stretch between Wednesday and Saturday, Wednesday holds the best chance to stay mainly dry. All the while, temperatures remain well in the 80s and even approach 90 on a few occasions.