Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 30

Gradual improvement is on the way as we head through the day, with a mainly dry extended outlook to follow.

Though much of the region should stay mainly dry, we’ll have to contend with a few showers as we go into the morning and again later in the afternoon in SE KELOLAND. The extra sunshine out west will let highs climb into the 70s, while the southeast and southwest struggles to reach 70.

Gradual clearing takes over as we go into the night. Clearer skies, however, won’t yield a completely cool night. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s with a generally light breeze.

Memorial Day is when we finally get in on better weather and more seasonable temperatures. High pressure takes over, and ample sunshine is able to come along and usher in the unofficial start to summer. The one “Fly in the Ointment” will be the chance for a few showers toward the Black Hills.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s across much of the region with a generally westerly breeze.

The mid and long-range outlook are both rather dry with one small exception, and that’s late on Tuesday. A weak disturbance will try to make its presence known in the form of a few evening showers.

After this, it’s dry and progressively warmer as southerly winds take over from here.

By the first weekend of June, we could be talking about temperatures in the low to mid 90s across much of the region, so get ready for the first week of meteorological summer.