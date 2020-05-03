Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 3: Western Storms Fire Up; Rain Moves East by Monday

While the start of the day will be quiet across the board, we need to watch the western half of KELOLAND later in the day.

With that said, eastern KELOLAND will stay pleasant and seasonably warm. In the western parts of KELOALND, however, showers and storms are possible late in the evening and into the night as the first of several disturbances moves through the region.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns.

This system gradually moves eastward on Monday, and while lingering showers are still in the cards for west river locations, the bulk of the rain migrates to the east. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times, especially near and along the I-29 corridor. Temperatures take a small step backward during this time in western KELOLAND, with low 60s in the forecast for eastern locations.



Beyond a few showers in NE KELOLAND, much of Tuesday is dry but cooler as well. Highs stay cool…in the 60s across the board.

Wednesday may end up being the best day of the next work week with seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Late week rain chances return, especially for western KELOLAND locations.