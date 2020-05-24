Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 24: A Few Showers Today; Rain Possible Tomorrow, Especially East

After a rather active first half of the weekend, we’ll get a bit of a break for the second half.

While much of the day is dry, we can’t rule out a few morning showers from time to time…especially in northern and SE KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy partly cloudy skies with temperatures near or above average for this time of year in eastern and central locations. Western KELOLAND, however, will be stuck in the mid 60s.

Showers and a few storms are possible overnight, especially in SE KELOLAND, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place. Otherwise, we’re mainly dry and mild with lows in the low to mid 50s through much of the area. Western KELOLAND is the exception again, with lows in the 40s.

Memorial Day may see some rain in eastern KELOLAND, while the west has a chance to get in on a dry day. Temperatures take a step backward into the low to mid 70s.

A few showers are possible once again on Tuesday in eastern parts of the viewing area, but much of the region and the day should remain dry and seasonable.

The rest of the upcoming week is mainly dry and pretty pleasant, though a few late showers are possible at times. Otherwise, we start off with seasonable temperatures before warming up toward next weekend and the end of May. Showers may return on Saturday for NE KELOLAND.