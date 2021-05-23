Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 23

While the first half of the weekend was generally quiet, the second half holds the potential to be the exact opposite.

A chance for active weather arrives on Sunday, as low pressure moves through Wyoming and an associated front pushes to the east. An “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather is in place through much of our West River coverage area, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in place as far east as Aberdeen. A “Marginal Risk” is in place for the I-29 corridor and all points east.

All modes of severe weather are on the table, especially West River, so stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening. Have your Stormtracker App ready to go, and be sure to have a NOAA radio on stand-by as well.

Highs climb into the 80s across much of the region, with 70s to the west.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms migrates eastward as we head into the night. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity as they move toward and east of the James River valley, so continue to stay weather aware.

Lows range from the 40s out west to the 60s in the southeast.

Windy conditions will be in place as we start the next work week, with a few more showers and storms possible in SE KELOLAND.

Highs hold in the 70s and 80s once more.

The midweek outlook gets off to a quiet start, with a great day on Tuesday and a mainly dry day East River on Wednesday. Showers and storms, however, return to the west on Wednesday.

The late week outlook features a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, with Thursday holding the best chance to see something. Activity backs off a bit by Friday and into the first half of Saturday.

Temperature wise, we cool into the 70s to the east, with a few 60s possible…especially on Thursday.