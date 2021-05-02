Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 2

Though the second half of the weekend won’t be as hot as the first half, we’ll still have a little more warmth to enjoy before we get a reality check by the start of the work week.

While the day on Sunday is far from a wash-out, we’ll need to keep an eye on the chance for some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms at times.

Beyond that, we’re “cooler” than Saturday but still above average for this time of year along and east of the Missouri River with highs in the 70s to near 80. To the west, we’ll only climb into the low 60s.

Some showers may linger West River and in NE KELOLAND, but much of the region should stay mainly dry by night. Lows fall into the 40s along and east of the Missouri River, while West River locations may be able to get into the upper 30s.

Breezy and cooler conditions move into KELOLAND by the start of the first work and school week of the month. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs may struggle to get out of the low to mid 60s.

The midweek outlook starts off well enough, with sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Tuesday. By Wednesday, however, we bring the chance for rain back into the area. Just like Sunday, a wash-out is not expected, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. Highs hover between the upper 50s and mid 60s through at least Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we’ll be back in the 60s with a little more room to spare thanks to high pressure pushing back into the area. Skies clear up nicely by Friday.

While the weekend starts off dry for our East River locations, we may see some rain West River on Saturday.