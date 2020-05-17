Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 17: Stubborn Clouds & Showers SE; Wonderful Weather Monday & Tuesday

While central and western parts of KELOLAND clear out and get in on a great day, eastern parts of the region won’t be as fortunate.

High pressure will make its move and assert its influence over the course of the day, but low pressure to the east will be slow to depart. Areas along and east of I-29 in SE KELOLAND will have to deal with stubborn cloud cover and scattered showers, which will keep temperatures stuck in the low 60s at best. Central and western KELOLAND climb higher into the mid to upper 60s with more sunshine.

Eastern parts of the region finally get a break as high pressure wins out, allowing the area to gradually clear out overnight. Breezy conditions will also take over, as overnight low temperatures fall into the 40s.

The pick day of the week across the region may be Monday, as temperatures are near average with a decent amount of sunshine. The one detriment to the day will likely be the windy conditions that remain in place through the afternoon.

A few more dry days are on the way, especially for those of you who are east of the Missouri River. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like rather nice days with temperatures climbing through the 70s. If you’re west river, you at least get Tuesday (With a run toward 90 for the first time this year) before we keep an eye on the chance for some thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Showers and storms are possible again on Thursday, though those chances are higher east river. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday as our next system moves into the region.