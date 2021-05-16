Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, May 16

Our active weather pattern continues as we go into the second half of the weekend, but not everyone will get in on the action.

We’ll have additional chances for rain as we go through your Sunday, with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Though chances increase the further south you go, some pop-up showers and storms may still come along in northern/NE KELOLAND.

As a result, highs today depend on where you are. Further north where we stay mainly dry, we should get into the 70s. Near and south of I-90, we may struggle to get out of the 60s.

Showers taper off as we go into the night, and we’ll attempt to clear out a bit more with high pressure trying to make its way into the area. Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.

The new work week starts off quietly enough with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures still in the 70s and even a few 80s to the northeast. The one exception to the dry rule may be a few showers that pop up West River.

Some showers may try to pop up again later on Tuesday, with chances increasing the later into the day.

The second half of the work week is a bit unsettled. We’ll keep a daily chance for some showers and thunderstorms in place through the end of the work week. We may try to squeeze in a dry day on Friday, but we’ll still leave in the chance for some rain on that day for the time being.

In terms of temperatures, we do have a nice warming trend that carries us into the 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend. With that said, however, that extra warmth will also bring some extra moisture…and those two ingredients help increase instability.