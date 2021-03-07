Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, March 7

If you were a fan of the first half of the weekend, you’re going to enjoy the second half just as much!

Another warm and sunny day is on the way thanks to high pressure holding steady. Highs climb a little bit higher into the mid to upper 60s across much of KELOLAND. We’ll also have another windy day, with fire weather concerns remaining in place. Please be careful with any outdoor heat sources and avoid outdoor burning.

Clear skies remain in place as we go into the night. While winds do calm down a bit, it won’t do too much to help cool things down. Lows fall into the 30s across the region, with these readings coming closer to our average high for this time of year.

The next work and school week gets off to a warm and dry start, with sunshine sticking around for a little while longer. We’ll stay in the 60s to low 70s through Monday across the region. Windy weather, unfortunately, comes back into the picture.

Though cloud cover increases on Tuesday, we should be able to squeeze in one more warm day East River. Highs there should climb into the 60s and low 70s. West River locations, however, may only reach into the 50s to low 60s as a cold front begins to make its move.

That cold front that I mentioned earlier will move into the area by Wednesday, sending some much-need moisture our way. We may have a rain/snow mix in most of KELOLAND, but SE KELOLAND may stay with just a rain chance. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well.

We’ll remain mainly quiet by the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. While temperatures do stay above average for this time of year, it’ll be noticeably cooler than the first half of the week.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, our next chance for some precipitation comes along by next Sunday. With that said, however, chances are low at the moment.