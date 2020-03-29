Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, March 29: Dry & Warmer Through Monday; Showers by Midweek

Following Saturday’s heavy rain in southeastern parts of KELOLAND, drier weather will move back into the entirety of the region. The wind backs off just a bit today, but it’ll still be rather brisk at times. Warmer and sunnier weather, however, both make their way back into the entirety of KELOLAND. Highs range in the mid 50s NE and SE, while upper 50s and low 60s are observed west river.

Calm winds and clear skies will take us through the night. The lack of cloud cover and wind will allow temperatures to fall a bit further down the thermometer this time around. Overnight lows will range in the mid 20s NE to the low/mid 30s south and west.

Another nice day is on the way for Monday thanks to high pressure. A little more sunshine and a light wind from the southeast will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s across the board.

A few showers are possible here and there on Tuesday. A few of these showers may spill into Wednesday, though neither day is expected to be a complete wash-out.

Cooler temperatures gradually filter into the region through the second half of the week. The slow descent into the 40s will also come with the chance for more showers as we go through the first few days of April.