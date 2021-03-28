Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, March 28

Following a dreary first half of the weekend, we get a nice rebound as we go into the homestretch and race toward the end of the end of March.

High pressure moves into the region today, keeping skies on the clearer side of things. Highs climb into the upper 50s to low 60s along and east of the I-29 corridor and upper 60s to low 70s West River.

Breezy conditions will remain in place across the region, which will help increase fire weather concerns. Red flag warnings are in place across parts of central and western KELOLAND, so please be careful with any outdoor heat sources.

Despite clear skies, we’ll remain pretty mild across the region. Lows only fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s with a decent breeze in place once again.

Dry conditions hold steady as we kick off the new work and school week, and the wind will pick up even more as well. This, combined with highs climbing into the 70s and rather low dew points, will elevate the fire weather risk across much of the region. As a result, fire weather watches and red flag warnings are in effect for the day once again.

A weak cold front will move through the area with little moisture beyond a few rain and snow showers overnight and into early Tuesday morning…especially in SE KELOLAND. There may be a lack of moisture, but there is a lot of cool air on the back edge.

Highs through the middle of the week struggle to get out of the 40s with this cooler air mass in place. A few flurries may be possible in eastern and SE KELOLAND early on Tuesday, but much of this stretch remains dry. We’ll also remain rather windy for the day on Tuesday before that breeze finally calms down on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we’ll climb out of the ditch and warm up once again. Highs may get back into the 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. All the while, moisture will be rather hard to come by across the region.