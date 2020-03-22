Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, March 22: Late Showers Possible Today; Warmer into Tuesday

We have some improvement on the way for the second half of the weekend, with a lot of that coming in the form of milder temperatures. Much of Sunday is dry, but we could see a few late rain and snow showers as a weak frontal boundary moves through the area…especially in southern and SE KELOLAND.

Daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 40s in eastern KELOLAND, with low 50s expected for the central and southern regions. Western South Dakota should hold in the mid to upper 40s as well.

Some showers may linger into the first part of the night, but we should remain dry after midnight. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for much of the area…except for northern KELOLAND, which will remain in the mid 20s.

We’ll warm up a bit more on Monday, as highs reach the low 50s SE and well into the mid to upper 50s west river. NE KELOLAND may not get out of the upper 40s. All the while, we remain dry.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs climbing into the 50s and even the low 60s at times through much of KELOLAND. A few showers are possible, especially by Tuesday.

A chance for rain and snow arrives on Wednesday with our next system on the way. Beyond a few small chances for an isolated shower or two on Friday, the end of the week and start of the weekend are both looking good with seasonable temperatures returning.