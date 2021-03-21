Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, March 21

We set the bar pretty high on Saturday for spring days across KELOLAND. While we do fall short overall, the day is far from terrible.

With that said, we do have a cold front that will pass through the region over the course of the day. We’ll hold the chance for a few showers later in the afternoon and evening. Though coverage will be rather sparse once again, it’s still something to keep in mind if you’re headed out. It doesn’t completely ruin the day, but that and continued breezy weather will at least be something to consider.

A few showers will try to linger as we go into the night with an upper-level trough pivoting through the region, but that’ll be an exception to the rule.

While much of the day and region are dry on Monday, southeastern parts of KELOLAND will get in on some rain showers later in the day as the leading edge of something that we’ll be watching for later in the week. Cooler air will move into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday as we watch that developing Colorado Low move northward into the area…especially near and east of the James River Valley.

Once we get through this, we should be able to coast into the end of the work week with gradually warmer weather. Another chance for some rain and snow showers may come up Friday night into Saturday as we watch our next weather maker get its act together. Coverage appears to be sparse, though, so we aren’t expecting too much in the way of long-term drought relief with this…especially in areas where we need some help.

Some scattered rain showers are possible today, but the day is far from a wash-out with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight lows only fall into the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, but the night should remain mainly dry

Much of the day is dry on Monday, but SE KELOLAND may see some showers later on with highs in the 50s across the region.

We’ll fall into the 40s in some areas by the middle of the week, but we’ll stay near to above average for temperatures going into next weekend.