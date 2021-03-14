Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, March 14

Low pressure will continue to wind up as we head into the second half of the weekend, creating hazardous conditions to the southwest first before moving eastward by the start of the new work week.

Wind advisories are in place for SE KELOLAND through the day, as gusts may reach and exceed 40 to 50 mph.

The big story focuses on wintry weather. Various winter weather headlines are in place for SW parts of KELOLAND through early Monday morning as low pressure deepens and moves into the region. Snow will become heavy at times with rather gusty winds in place as well. Travel is very much discouraged during this time.

To the east, this even will start as rain before switching to snow as we go into Sunday night. When this switch occurs will heavily dictate exactly how much snow we’ll see in eastern and SE KELOLAND.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of eastern SD, SW Minnesota, and NW Iowa from late Sunday into Monday. Winter weather advisories surround this East River. The Monday morning commute, as a result, may likely become rather dicey at times.

As stated before, the biggest x-factor to any snow we see will be how quickly or slowly our rain switches to snow. A difference of just a few degrees can heavily influence these numbers, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates both on-air and online and with your KELOLAND Weather App.

We get a nice break on Tuesday with a weak ridge of high pressure moving into the area, but St. Patrick’s Day may have a few rain and snow showers in place as a weak disturbance moves quickly through the region. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Temperatures also remain near to below average during this time.

The rest of the week and the weekend should remain pretty quiet and dry as high pressure takes over once more and leads us into the end of the extended outlook.

Highs today climb into the mid 40s East River, while western KELOLAND stays in the low to mid 30s.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s to low 30s with plenty of cloud cover and the aforementioned messy weather moving eastward.

We’ll have 30s for highs East River with morning snow likely…especially in SE KELOLAND. Highs climb into the 30s and low 40s to the west.

A gradual but pleasant warm-up will take us through the end of the week and into the weekend.