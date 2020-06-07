Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, June 7: Hot, Humid, and Stormy Today; More Storms into Tuesday SE

Unseasonable heat returns today, as we find ourselves in another midsummer air mass.

This warm air will also be inherently unstable, as we run the risk for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms later in the day. This time, chances are higher for locations north of I-90. Regardless, it’ll be another day where all forms of severe weather are possible with any storm that fires up.

Otherwise, it will be rather hot, windy, and humid with highs climbing well into the 90s. Heat index values may approach 100 degrees in some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms linger into the first half of the night, and a few of these storms may still be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’s another warm night east river…while western KELOLAND at least falls into the low 50s.

Yet another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms comes along on Monday, with chances increasing the further south and east you go into KELOLAND. This time, it’s due to a cold front that will be draped over east & southeast parts of South Dakota. The main concerns here are strong winds and heavy rain.

We’ll also remain rather breezy with highs in the 80s to low 90s, though western KELOLAND may stay in the upper 70s.

Rain is likely on Tuesday as this cold front is rather slow to depart through the morning and early afternoon.

The second half of the work week, however, is cooler and mainly dry. Temperatures fall back into the 70s by day and 50s by night…more typical for this time of year.