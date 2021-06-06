Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, June 6

With yesterday’s extreme heat, Sioux Falls was able to begin its first heat wave of the season. Remember that a heat wave is defined as at least three days in a row or more of 90+ degree heat…Thursday had a high of 91, Friday reached 99, and Saturday’s high hit 101.

Though the extreme heat of Friday and Saturday does ease off just a bit, we’ll see our first heat wave of the season continue today East River.

Mid 90s are possible once more along and east of the Missouri River, but 80s attempt to make a brief appearance to the west with the passage of a weak front.

A few evening storms are possible in eastern KELOLAND, with a few of these storms holding the potential to contain strong winds and hail.

Beyond this chance for a few storms east of the James River valley, much of the area is pretty quiet, though it won’t be too comfortable. Lows only fall into the 60s across much of the area, with a few 50s toward the SD/ND border.

90s hold steady across much of the region with the passage of a warm front over the course of the day. This front will help open the door for more showers and thunderstorms, especially in central and northern KELOLAND.

A Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather will be in place in this part of the region as a result.

Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are possible West River on Tuesday, while East River locations remain generally dry and hot once more.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible by the second half of the week as well, though coverage may be a bit scattered on Wednesday. Thursday’s chances are a bit better, especially East River later in the day and into Friday.

Unless we are able to quickly get into the 80s on Friday, we may not be able to get below the 90 degree mark through the weekend.