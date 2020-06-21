Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, June 21: Father’s Day Storms are Possible; Cool & Dry by Midweek

The second half of the first weekend of summer will be a near carbon copy of the first half…right down to the threat for severe weather.

Father’s Day will feature a bit of a warm-up, but it’ll also have another chance form some showers and thunderstorms.

This time, the risk for severe weather migrates southeastward through South Dakota. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns again, but there’s also a non-zero tornadic risk with any storm.

All the while, temperatures on Sunday climb a bit higher and rise into the low to mid 80s. Winds will remain generally calm throughout the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the first part of the night before we get a brief break. Just like the daytime, a few of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity. Overnight lows will drop a bit further into the 50s.

Additional showers and storms are likely on Monday as a cold front moves through KELOLAND. Temperatures, as a result, take a bit of a step backward following the passage of this boundary and only climb into the mid to upper 70s.

The midweek outlook, overall, is rather pleasant with seasonable temperatures and a generally calm wind as well. High pressure will keep sunshine in place overall, with temperatures holding in the mid 70s on Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday.

By the end of the week and into the start of the weekend, however, we may need to keep an eye on a new chance for some showers and thunderstorms.