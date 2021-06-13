Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, June 13

While a few areas of the region have been able to get a break from the hot start to June that we’ve experienced, the luck is expected to run out sooner rather than later.

Any locations that were able to escape the 90s on Saturday likely won’t do so today. Low to mid 90s are expected across much of the region for the second half of the weekend with mainly sunny skies. Some 80s may hang tough in northern and NW KELOLAND.

While much of the region is dry, central and SW KELOLAND may see a few isolated thunderstorms in the evening as a weak area of low pressure tries to make its presence known. A few of these storm may pack an extra punch. Elsewhere, a few isolated showers East River are possible early in the afternoon.

The aforementioned storm chance wanes as we go into the night, though a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder cannot be completely ruled out in SE KELOLAND. Overall, though, we’re mainly dry with lows in the 50s to the northeast and 60s the further south you go.

Once again, much of the day on Monday is dry beyond a few isolated showers to the west. The heat stays with us, though, with highs in the upper 80s to low/mid 90s across much of the region.

Dry and hot weather holds steady through at least Wednesday as high pressure returns. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the latter day should end up being hotter.

A frontal boundary will approach the region by late Wednesday and into Thursday. We may have to introduce a few shower and storm chances late Thursday night into Friday as this cold front pushes through the region.

After that front, temperatures fall back into the 80s for highs, and a few more rain chances come into the picture as we head toward Father’s Day.