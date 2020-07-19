Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, July 19: Not as Hot Through Tuesday; Pop-up Storms into Midweek

Following a rather hot and humid first half of the weekend, we get a nice break as we enter the second half.

Much of the region east river should remain quiet by day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Out west, however, we will have some scattered showers at first…followed by a chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms later in the evening. A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place for the SW corner of KELOLAND.

Otherwise, we’ll be noticeably cooler…especially in SE KELOLAND…compared to yesterday. Highs will generally trend in the low to mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger in southern and SE KELOLAND, though chances will remain generally low overall. Lows will hover in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Highs hold steady in the low to mid 80s.

A slow warm-up will take us through Wednesday with a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Late week temperatures continue the uphill climb, with highs reaching the mid 90s by the end of the week. A few storms are also possible at times, but Friday may end up having the best chance to remain dry by day and by night.