Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, July 18

In a similar manner to the first half of the weekend, the second half should be able to stay mainly dry but with a few exceptions.

We may see some scattered showers along and East River on Sunday, with a chance for some rain in south-central KELOLAND in the morning as well. Beyond this spotty coverage, we’re dry and warmer for the second half of the weekend. 90s hold steady to the west and begin to push eastward. 80s remain in place for a little while longer to the east.

A few showers are possible once more overnight, but just like the day, the night should feature more dry weather than wet. Overnight lows fall into the 60s once more under partly cloudy skies.

A large ridge of high pressure over Colorado and Wyoming will strengthen and assert its influence eastward as we head through midweek, keeping dry air in place and increasing the heat as we go along.

Highs start in the upper 80s/low 90s East River on Monday under mostly sunny skies, while the west turns up the heat even more.

More warmth comes in by Tuesday as the ridge to the west strengthens, allowing highs to creep further into the 90s…especially in central and western KELOLAND. All the while, dry conditions hold steady.

By the midweek outlook, 90s spread over much of the region as heat continues to get pumped into the area. Along the way, we’ll also notice an uptick in our dewpoint…which will unfortunately lead to some humid days along the way.

Along the way, we may also get into the low 100s in portions of KELOLAND as we head through the second half of the week. Rain chances will remain rather sparse through the end of the week, with Friday holding the only current chance for scattered showers and storms.