Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, July 12: Another Wonderful Day Today; Storms Likely Monday into Tuesday

Just like Saturday, the second half of the weekend is shaping up to be a winner from start to finish.

Much of Sunday is looking pretty good. Sunshine holds steady thanks to high pressure, but temperatures do climb back up the thermometer a bit. We may see a few low 90s west river, while east river locations hold in the low to mid 80s. We’ll split the difference along the Missouri River.

A rather isolated shower or two is possible in the SW corner of KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’re quiet and clear…though it won’t be as cool. Lows tonight stay in the 60s and even near 70 in a few locations.

Showers and thunderstorms come back into the picture by the start of next week. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially in the evening and in eastern KELOLAND.

Otherwise, temperatures climb back into the low 90s with increased levels of humidity.

Tuesday features another chance for showers and thunderstorms, and this chance is a little more widespread in nature. Again, some storms may be strong to severe in intensity.

We’ll cool down on Tuesday and Wednesday following the passage of a cold front, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. With that said, a slow and gradual warm-up will take us back into the 90s by the weekend.