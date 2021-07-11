Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, July 11

After a soggy first half of the weekend, especially East River, everyone gets in on drier and warmer weather this time around.

High pressure makes its move from Wyoming as we head through the day, giving the region ample amounts of sunshine. Some cloud cover may try to form to the southeast later on, but we’re expecting to stay dry.

Highs climb into the 80s across the board, with low 80s to the east and upper 80s West River.

With clear skies and a calm breeze in place, we’ll have another rather comfortable night on our hands, especially the further east you go. Lows along and east of the James River valley fall into the 50s again, with 60s West River.

High pressure holds steady for your Monday, and we’ll warm up a bit more as well as winds turn to the southeast. Highs climb into the 90s West River, while East River locations hold in the 80s once more. The one exception to this rule may be a few showers and storms in NW KELOLAND toward the evening with the passage of a weak front.

Tuesday is another nice day overall, but we’ll have increasing cloudiness as our next system approaches from the west. Ahead of the front, we’ll have one more warm to hot day, while western KELOLAND cools off first.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as our low moves through the region. This is our best chance for rain across the region and will likely get out of here by Thursday.

East River locations dry out toward the end of the work week, while a few more rain chances try to hang around along and west of the Missouri River valley.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll hold near average more often than not through midweek, but chances for above average temperatures climb higher as we go into next weekend.