Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, January 31

High pressure will begin to make its move as we go into the day, but not everyone gets in on the best of it.

Patchy fog may occur as we approach daybreak on Sunday, so be mindful of poor visibility at times. With that said, some breaks in the cloud cover come along by Sunday with a ridge of high pressure attempting to develop in the region. The further west you go, the more likely you are to get in on some sunshine. Along and east of I-29, cloud cover will remain rather stubborn.

The latter will keep temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s in many areas East River, while West River locations get further into the 40s thanks to that sunshine.

Clearer skies attempt to take over as we go into the night, which will allow lows to fall into the teens along and east of the Missouri River. To the west, we’ll only fall into the 20s. We’ll also have a calm breeze in place.

The next work and school week gets off to a rather pleasant start with a decent amount of sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs climb into the mid 30s East River (Though NE KELOLAND may struggle to get out of the upper 20s/low 30s again) to upper 40s and low 50s out west.

Tuesday is also looking good, with partly cloudy skies in place and warmer temperatures continuing to make their move eastward. 40s approach the James River Valley, while 50s out west become a bit more prevalent.

The midweek outlook has been tricky to pin down in recent days, but the trend as of late has been favoring a drier solution. With that said, we’ll still leave in the chance for some light snow late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region.

What is more certain is what comes along after Thursday on the thermometer. Well below average temperatures come crashing into the region behind this system as we close next week and go into the first weekend of February.

By Saturday, we’ll also watch for the chance to see some light snow once again.