Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, January 3

Just like the first half of the weekend, the weather for the second half will depend on what side of the river you’re on.

If you’re East River, especially in SE KELOLAND, fog will be slow to depart, so be careful as you go about your Sunday morning routine. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect for that region until noon.

Once this fog burns off, we should be able to get in on a decent day by Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies, which is what our West River locations get a head start on.

Highs likely hold in the low to mid 30s once more to the east where snowpack and fog hold steady. We’ll see 40s and low 50s once more to the west.

Some light mixed showers are possible in central and NE KELOLAND on Sunday night and into early Monday morning, though anything that is seen will be rather light in nature.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low/mid 20s across much of the region.

Monday will likely be the pick day of the week with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures to the east. We’ll warm up just a little bit…into the 30s to low 40s East River and a chance to see 50 once again out west.

A trough of low pressure will move through KELOLAND by the middle of the week. Snow showers are possible late on Tuesday to the west, with chances migrating eastward into the day on Wednesday.

Little accumulation is expected from this system, but it could still be a nuisance due to its timing.

Quiet weather will return by Thursday and stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend. Though we won’t be completely clear, temperatures will still be able to stay near to above average for this time of year.