Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, January 24

After a snowy start to the first half of the weekend, especially in eastern KELOLAND, we’ll get a nice break as we get ready for the last week of the month.

Patchy dense fog will linger in central KELOLAND, with poor visibility in place. Be careful if you’re going to be out and about. Surface high pressure will keep the area dry and generally calm, so we do have that working for us.

Highs on Sunday only reach the teens and low 20s along/east of I-29, while the rest of the region ranges in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Even with some cloud cover in place, the fresh snow on the ground for areas near and east of I-29 will help lows fall into the single digits to near 10 degrees. Along and west of the Missouri River, we’ll see lows fall into the teens.

Some fog is also possible, especially West River, so be mindful of poor visibility at times.

Another system will try to make itself known on Monday, but the trend keeps this low to our south. As a result, we should stay mainly dry and quiet beyond a chance for some snow showers in southern KELOLAND. If you do see anything from this, little to no accumulation is expected.

Highs nearly repeat themselves along and east of I-29, but West River highs take a step backward into the 20s and low 30s

Our next system arrives by Tuesday into Wednesday, which may bring some very light snow into western KELOLAND on Tuesday and southern/SE parts of KELOLAND by Wednesday morning. Again, little to no accumulation is expected.

Otherwise, we have a quiet midweek outlook the further north and west you go. Chillier temperatures remain in place through Wednesday.

Near to below average temperatures won’t last much beyond that. Warmer temperatures come back by the end of the month and into the very beginning of February.