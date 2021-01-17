Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, January 17

High pressure will try to hold steady as we go into the day, but it won’t be able to hold out for much longer.

While we do get a break from the widespread cloud cover this morning, it won’t last for long. Clouds return as we head through the day, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Highs climb into the 30s across the east and into the 40s out west.

Rain and snow showers are possible to the west later in the evening on Sunday and into Monday, with snow shower chances moving further east as we go into Monday. Lows fall into the teens along/east of I-29 and 20s elsewhere.

A winter storm warning is in place on Monday for the northern Black Hills, with a winter weather advisory in effect for the central Black Hills and northern Lawrence County along I-90.

Areas within these advisories may see a several inches of accumulating snow, so we’ll keep an eye on the potential for some disruptive weather out west.

To the east, impacts won’t be as pronounced…but we may still see an inch or so East River. Highs only reach the 20s in the northeast, the low 30s to the southeast and upper 30s/low 40s to the west.

A few snow showers are possible on Tuesday as well, but chances are confined to areas East River and are rather slim at this time.

Warmer temperatures hold steady through the middle of the week, but a late-week cold front will usher in a change by the end of the week.

Near to below average temperature make a rare appearance this month as we close the extended outlook. We’re also watching the weekend for another chance to see some snow.