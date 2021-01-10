Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, January 10

While fog may not be as prevalent this morning, cloud cover will remain in place…especially East River.

Even with high pressure moving into the region, it’ll be a struggle to get in on appreciable sunshine the further east you go. West River locations, however, get an early start on the upcoming mid-January sun.

As a result, they’ll be able to warm up into the 40s through the afternoon. East River locations, especially near and east of I-29, will likely struggle to get out of the mid 30s.

A slow but gradual clearing process continues East River as high pressure continues to make its move. With that said, though, lows will remain well above average for this time of year.

We’ll clear out a bit more on Monday, allowing temperatures to climb a bit higher East River. Temperatures should reach the 40-degree mark in some areas with the extra sunshine in place. Highs approach 50 degrees further west.

Unseasonable warmth takes over for the middle of the week, with highs in the 40s and 50s across KELOLAND. These highs will be 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year in many locations.

Some late-week flurries are possible with the passage of a cold front on Thursday. Little is expected due to the moisture-starved nature of this system. Winds pick up toward the end of the week as well.

Beyond that, we’ll remain quiet and mild as we go into next weekend.