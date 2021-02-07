Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, February 7

Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half will feature frigid conditions that simply don’t let up.

A wind chill advisory will remain in effect through midday Sunday for northern and NE KELOLAND as well as eastern KELOLAND along/east of I-29 just north of Sioux Falls. Wind chill values in the advisory area may drop as low as -20 to -30 degrees at times.

Even outside of the advisory area, we’ll be dealing with sub-zero wind chills through the day. Please exercise caution if you absolutely must be outside.

Light snow is also possible on Sunday, especially West River and in areas south of I-90. Totals of an inch or less are expected, though a few 1-2” totals are possible out west.

Otherwise, it’s another cold day across the board with highs in the single digits above zero. Wind chills, despite a calmer breeze, will hold well below zero.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies hang around through the night, but it will do little to help keep temperatures in check. We’ll fall below zero once again across the board.

While it won’t be too windy on Monday, it’ll remain very cold with highs in the single digits East River to the low teens West River. Once again, we’ll have below zero wind chills to deal with.

Temperatures try to “warm up” slightly by the middle of next week. This will be our best chance to get into the double digits above zero in some East River locations. We’ll likely see mid teens out west.

By Thursday, we’ll keep an eye on the chance to see some snow across the region. A few chances try to linger into Friday, but it’ll be something to watch as we go along.

The tail end of the extended outlook will feature another shot of frigid air before we finally get a chance to see “milder” conditions return by next week.