Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, February 28

With low pressure on the way out, we’ll get ready for a fantastic start to the upcoming month on Monday. Until we get to the first of the month, however, we have a little more wintry weather to deal with.

Some snow may linger into early Sunday morning before we gradually clear out later in the day. Road conditions will be rather treacherous at times, especially where icing was able to set up shop. Be careful as you go about the start of your day.

Winter weather advisories will remain in effect through mid-morning due to the aforementioned snow and icing chance.

With that out of the way, it’ll be cooler compared to the first half of the weekend, with highs in the low/mid 30s toward I-29 and upper 30s/low 40s West River. We’ll also have to deal with some breezy conditions as well.

Skies become partly to mostly clear as we go into the night, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and low 20s once more.

As we kick off the month of March, we’ll have bright and sunny skies, but temperatures won’t respond…yet. Still, March comes in like a lamb this time around. Highs hold in the 20s and 30s East River, while we at least climb back into the 40s to the west.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions arrive on Tuesday and stick around through the rest of the extended forecast…so whatever snow we see this weekend won’t last much beyond the middle of the week.

Highs start in the 50s by Tuesday, and we may even hit 60 in a few areas by the end of the week.

All the while, moisture remains rather hard to come by…which will be perfect for outdoor activities.