Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, February 21

While the first half of the weekend was relatively quiet, we’ll have to watch our East River locations today for a little bit of wintry activity

Some snow will linger this morning, especially in eastern and SE KELOLAND. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Union County as well as portions of NW Iowa and SW Minnesota through the day.

Snow totals of 1-3” are possible in the advisory area, with localized higher amounts not out of the question…especially as you go into NW Iowa. Further north and west, we’ll see an inch or so of accumulation.

Highs climb into the mid 30s near and east of I-29, while temperatures climb into the 40s West River.

We’ll gradually clear out East River, while West River locations get in on a clearer and pleasant night first. Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of the region, with winds gradually picking up as we go into the start of the next work and school week.

One of the warmest days we’ve seen in quite some time should arrive on Monday. While we’ll have to deal with some breezy conditions, it’ll be a small price to pay for highs in the mid/upper 40s to the mid/upper 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Get outside and enjoy it if you can…just remember that wind.

Tuesday may not be as warm, but we’ll still remain well above average for this time of year. Highs hold in the mid/upper 40s to low/mid 50s. It’ll also be breezy once more.

A few rain/snow showers are possible in portions of western and northern KELOLAND by late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the region. Overall, though, this front looks rather moisture-starved, and coverage of any kind of precipitation should remain rather scattered.

The rest of the long-range outlook stays mainly quiet. Temperatures do take another step backward into the 30s and 40s, but it’ll still be a nice way to coast into the end of the month.