Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, February 14

Frigid air will remain firmly in place through Valentine’s Day and even into the start of next week…but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

First, the bad news. A wind chill warning is in effect through much of KELOLAND through midday Monday. Wind chill values may drop as low as -40 degrees, which could cause frostbite to occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. Please limit any outdoor time, and make sure you bundle up properly if you must be out and about.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect between Gregory and Clay Counties until 6 pm Sunday evening.

Daytime highs East River may not get above the -5 degree mark in many areas. In fact, some locations may have their coldest Valentine’s Day highs on record. Sioux Falls, for example, saw a -1 degree Valentine’s Day in 1936. That record will very much be in jeopardy.

Overnight lows tonight, even without the wind chill, will be dangerously cold in a similar manner to Saturday night. Once again, temperatures are expected to fall between -15 and -30 degrees across much of KELOLAND.

Wind chill watches remain in effect through Tuesday morning in SE KELOLAND, as cold weather is very slow to depart.

Some minor improvement is on the way as we go into the start of next week. While dangerous wind chills will remain in effect, especially early in the day, daytime highs do attempt to rise up a bit West River. East River locations, sadly, likely remain below zero. On the plus side, we’ll have a little more sunshine in place.

High pressure will continue to build as we go through the week, with generally calm conditions in place more often than not. One more single-digit day East River is in store on Tuesday, while West River locations get into the double digits.

By the second half of the week, portions of KELOLAND East River will have a chance to see double digit highs for the first time in over a week as frigid air finally retreats.

Highs may even reach the 30s by the weekend to the east. West River locations may even reach the 40s by next weekend as well.

Precipitation wise, we don’t really have all that much on the way. We’ll have a rather quiet extended outlook beyond the chance to see a few flurries now and again.