Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, December 6: Winter Remains Largely Absent

Dry and quiet conditions remain in place as we go into the second half of the weekend.

Above average temperatures also hold steady into Sunday, along with ample amounts of sunshine. Highs hold in the 40s along and east of the Missouri River. Out west, however, we could see mid to upper 50s.

Clear skies hold steady as we go into the night. Overnight lows fall into the 20s with a calm breeze.

40s hold their ground East River as we start the next work and school week, while 50s take over to the west once more. All the while, we remain dry thanks to high pressure.

Unseasonable warmth really kicks up a few notches by the middle of the week. Low to mid 50s move eastward on Tuesday, though a few 60s are possible to the west.

Highs by Wednesday should easily climb into the mid to upper 50s East River and into the 60s out west. These temperatures are closer to our average highs in the early and middle part of October. A few records may be challenged during this time.

Noticeably cooler temperatures come back in a hurry toward the end of next week as a weak cold front slides through on Wednesday night. By Friday, highs will be back in the mid 30s. While this is certainly cooler, it’s still a bit above average for this time of year.

While much of the extended outlook remains mainly dry, we may introduce a few rain/snow showers by Friday depending on the evolution of a late-week system. For now, chances remain on the low side of the scale.