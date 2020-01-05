Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, December 5: A windy but warm day

Sunday began with very strong west or northwest winds, 20-35 mph with higher gusts. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of KELOLAND through the morning hours. Many locations have already reported wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. Bullhead, in Corson Co in north central, South Dakota, had a wind gust measured at 74 mph at 2 am. There may be some areas of blowing snow, though the crust that has developed over our snow cover is helping temper that threat. Nevertheless, there continue to be some slippery spots on rural highways, mainly along and east of the James River.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND today, and it will be windy, with NW winds 20-35 mph and higher gusts. But winds will decrease this afternoon, and our temperatures will again be warmer than normal. Highs will be in the upper 30s East River to the lower 40s West River.

Tonight we have clear to partly cloudy skies, and only a light westerly breeze. Lows will be in the teens – warmer in Rapid City.

Monday it is back to work and school with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain above-normal, in the low to mid 30s East River thanks to a southwest breeze. Western South Dakota will be a few degrees warmer, though winds will increase from a west or northwest direction as a cold front approaches the region.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but cooler, in the 20s to around 30 in central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City will remain a bit warmer.

We’ve got some light snowfall in the forecast during the Wednesday to Friday time period. Forecast models have been wavering around in regard to timing and location, but one thing remains constant – that the total snowfall during that time period will be under an inch for all but Rapid City and the west. Temperatures do look colder, with another chilly air mass coming in from the northwest.