Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, December 29: Strong winds along with today’s snowfall

It has already been a record setting day, of sorts, in Sioux Falls. With morning rain, sleet, and snowfall, the city has eclipsed the annual record for precipitation (rain and melted snowfall), going past the 39.17” record, which was set last year.

While Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND spent the early part of Sunday with a wintry mix, the rest of KELOLAND was cold enough for snowfall, and it has been falling. The low pressure system causing the snowfall will move north through Minnesota today, which will cause significantly stronger winds, heavier snowfall rates, and the persistent snowfall that will continue tonight and much of the day on Monday as well.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND continues today and tonight, due to 4-8″ snowfall on top of icing conditions. Strong winds will help freeze wet spots as the precipitation transitions to almost all snow. The Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through tomorrow morning in the north, and into tomorrow morning in southern South Dakota. Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota will see the warnings expire later tonight as the storm slips to the east.

Today snowfall will continue, heaviest in central and NE South Dakota. Periods of heavy snowfall will occur in stronger bands that set up during the day as very strong winds develop. We expect that north to northwest winds of 25-40 mph with higher gusts will cause significant blowing snow and probably blizzard conditions in open areas. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will see snowfall accumulate and blow around as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s, so it will be a somewhat wet snowfall as well.

Tonight the snow and blowing snow will continue, with significant accumulations of snow mounting. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s, so we’re talking all snow rather than a mix of precipitation. Very strong winds of 24-45 mph in open areas will produce blizzard like conditions.

Tomorrow we’ll see the snowfall continue, though probably not intense. Snow will continue to accumulate, especially in eastern areas as the center of the storm moves north from Minnesota to the Great Lakes. Strong winds will remain, and cause blowing snow. Cold temperatures in the low to mid 20s, mean that any wet spots from traffic on roadways will breeze, and winds will continue to move snow around in open areas. Western South Dakota will see an end of the storm. Rapid City will become mostly sunny, though strong winds can still move previous snowfall around on the plains.

Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) should be mostly sunny with winds dying down. But temperatures will remain cold, with highs in the low to mid 20s. Rapid City will warm back up to about 30 degrees.

Temperatures should be a little warmer, near or above-normal, from Wednesday (New Year’s Day) through the end of the workweek – although areas where the snowcover is thickest may have a harder time warming up. We’ve added slight chances of snowfall for Saturday as weaker cold fronts drop down from the north.