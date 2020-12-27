Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, December 27: Morning Snow, Then Quiet into Monday; More Snow Midweek

After a mainly quiet first half of the weekend, a fresh coat of snow will green portions of eastern KELOLAND.

These snow showers will linger into the morning before tapering off gradually. In general, an inch or less of accumulation expected in many areas, though localized higher amounts are possible. Highs hold in the 30s in several areas, with 20s in NE KELOLAND.

Cloudy skies hold steady at first, but we’ll slowly clear out as we go later into the night. The faster we lose the cloud cover, the lower we’ll fall on the thermometer. With that said, we’ll see single digits to low/mid teens.

We’ll get a nice break on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies thanks to a little ridge of high pressure. Highs, however, will take a step backward into the 20s and low 30s. Some teens are possible NE.

Focus then turns to the middle of the upcoming week, as low pressure develops and moves into the region. Snow develops overnight on Monday and lingers through Tuesday, especially East River.

Currently, the best chance to see snow will be the further south and east you go in KELOLAND based on the current track.

With that said, however, the track of this system will be crucial in terms of where the heaviest snow totals are recorded, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates on the midweek outlook.

We’ll close 2020 and welcome 2021 on a chilly note, as temperatures hold near to below average through Saturday. We’ll try to warm up a little bit by the start of the first full week of the year.