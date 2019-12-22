Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, December 22: Another unseasonably warm day

We managed to dodge morning fog in most places due to high clouds streaming overhead. It was a mild night, with many locations experiencing morning lows close to the normal high temperatures for this time of year.

Today will be another unseasonably warm day across KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy, with the best sunshine during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 30s in Aberdeen and NE South Dakota, the mid 40s Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and the mid 40s to mid 50s in the west. There will only be a gentle southerly breeze. Clouds will increase late tonight.

A cold front will drop down from the north tomorrow We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures won’t be as warm. We’ll be in the upper 20s in Aberdeen and the north, to the 30s to low 40s in the south. Rapid City will only get a glancing blow of the cold air, so it will still be in the upper 40s.

With an area of low pressure over Minnesota on Christmas Eve, we’ll be cloudy again on Tuesday, and temperatures cooling back to the mid 20s to mid 30s across KELOLAND.

Christmas Day still looks cloudy, with a chance of light snow across the region, mainly from the afternoon hours on. Amounts look to be meager, perhaps an inch. With highs in the mid 20s to low 30s we’ll also have to keep an eye on the potential for drizzle, though that’s not looking likely at the moment.

The light snowfall may continue into Thursday morning as the system lifts in a northeasterly direction (which will keep snow in the forecast for the midday period in the NE corner of SD, where snowfall may total a couple inches). Temperatures looks to remain in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is just slightly above-normal for late December.

We expect to begin warming on Friday into the weekend. We’ve introduced a slight chance of snow on Saturday, although it looks like temperatures will remain above-normal through New Year’s Day.