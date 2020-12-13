Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, December 13: Cold into Tuesday; Milder Late Week

A weak cold front will move into the region as we go into the day, setting the stage for a brief return to form with “typical” December weather on the way in the short term.

Somewhat sunnier skies take over later today, but we’ll still have to contend with a little cloud cover at times. Highs respond in kind and climb just a bit further up the thermometer into the mid to upper 30s the further south and east you go. 20s are possible in the NW corner.

A few snow showers are possible in NE KELOLAND today, but little to no accumulation is expected as this front pushes eastward.

With clearer skies in place, especially to the northeast, overnight lows will drop to the closest they’ve been to average in a while. Low teens to single digits are expected across much of the region, so be ready to bundle up as you go about the start of your day on Monday.

Speaking of which, a weak disturbance will make its move by Monday into Tuesday, with cloud cover increasing first on Monday. The core of this colder air mass will move into the region during this time, with highs struggling to get much above the 20s in many areas. Some flurries out west are also possible.

A few more flurries are possible on Tuesday, but these chances are mainly confined to the southern and SE parts of KELOLAND. Beyond this, much of the day, and the rest of the week for that matter, is mainly dry.

Highs on Tuesday are still holding in the low 30s.

A modest warm-up takes us through the second half of the week. It’ll be a slow start East River with highs still in the 30s. West River highs climb into the 40s.

40s for highs hold steady through Friday and Saturday, but we’ll have to watch a small disturbance move into the region.