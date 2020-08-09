Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, August 9: Storms to the East Later Today; Cool Monday & Tuesday

After a rather active Saturday night with severe storms rolling through KELOLAND, the second half of the weekend gets off to a quieter start.

We have another hot and humid day on the way for Sunday, especially the further south and east you go. Highs should climb into the upper 80s and low 90s once more. We’ll stay in the 80s in the northwestern part of the region.

Later in the evening, we’ll run the risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND.

A “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place along the I-29 corridor, with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns.

Beyond the storm threat, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s to the south and east, while areas north and west are in the 50s.

Some scattered showers are possible south of I-90 on Monday, but the rest of the region is mainly dry. Everyone, however, is cooler and more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few more showers are possible north of I-90 on Tuesday. Near and below average temperatures hold on for one more day.

A gradual warm-up will take us through the second half of the work week. Some storms are possible at times on Wednesday and Thursday, but coverage should remain rather scattered. The first half of the next weekend starts off dry, but we could see some rain in eastern KELOLAND later on.