Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, August 30: Storms Possible This Evening; Cool Start to Next Work Week

A few showers may crash the party in eastern parts of KELOLAND, but much of the morning should remain mainly dry and quiet.

We’ll warm up a bit on Sunday as well, with highs climbing into the mid 80s East River and upper 80s/low 90s West River. 70s filter into the NW corner of KELOLAND.

A cold front will sweep eastward later in the evening, prompting a chance for some showers and thunderstorms…especially in central and eastern KELOLAND.

We have a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the I-29 corridor during this time, with gusty winds and large hail being the main concerns.

Some showers and thunderstorms may hang tough early on Monday, especially close to the I-29 corridor.

Otherwise, a cooler and more comfortable air mass will arrive for the end of August and the start of September. Highs on Monday may not escape the mid 70s on the high end of the scale under partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

We’ll have another nice and dry day on Tuesday. Temperatures climb up just a little bit, with highs in the upper 70s East River and low/mid 80s West River.

Dry weather will cover KELOLAND for the duration of the extended forecast. A brief warm-up is likely by Wednesday ahead of a weak front. In its wake, however, another round of cooler temperatures will come along. We’ll try to warm up again by the weekend, but it’s not expected to last.