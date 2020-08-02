Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, August 2: Early Fall Preview into Tuesday; Spotty Rain Chances

An extended stretch of quiet weather is on the way as we begin the second half of the weekend.

High pressure moves in and takes over on Sunday. A brisk northerly breeze will set up shop, bringing in plenty of cool and dry air. High temperatures take a bit of a step backward and only climb into the mid to upper 70s. Low 80s are possible in central KELOLAND. A few sprinkles are possible east of I-29, but much of the day should remain dry.

Clear skies cover the region tonight, and winds do gradually calm down. That sets the stage for another cool and comfortable night. Lows fall well into the mid 50s in many areas.

Another fantastic and seasonably cool day is on the way for Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s…the latter being more likely in west-central KELOLAND.

Tuesday is a nearly identical day in eastern KELOLAND, with a good amount of sunshine holding steady. Western KELOLAND, however, may see some much-needed rain in the form of some late day thunderstorms. Temperatures take a small step forward on the thermometer.

A few more chances for rain are in place as we go into the second half of the week. While this isn’t a widespread rain chance, it’ll still be well received in areas that need it. Temperatures gradually climb back toward and above average.