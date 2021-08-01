Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, August 1

Welcome to the last month of meteorological summer! Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half should remain rather quiet thanks to high pressure moving back into the region.

Even with Saturday being as pleasant as it was, Sunday may be the pick day of the weekend with less smoke in the atmosphere (Temporarily, at least) thanks to the passage of Saturday’s cold front. As a result, we’ll be able to enjoy more sunshine.

After a cool start with temperatures widely in the 50s, daytime highs hold in the low to mid 80s East River and mid/upper 80s West River with a light breeze in place.

Another cool night is in the cards for KELOLAND with clear skies and a calm breeze in place. While there may be some haze in the sky, it won’t be enough to keep temperatures from falling back into the 50s across much of the region.

Unfortunately, more smoke filters back into the region as we go through the start of next week.

We’ll stay dry on Monday as temperatures hold steady in the low 80s to the east, but mid to upper 80s continue to hold steady West River.

The midweek outlook remains dry as high pressure holds steady more often than not, though a few showers may come into the picture West River later on Wednesday. We’ll start in the mid to upper 80s for highs on Tuesday, but 90s start to pop up again by Wednesday…especially to the west.

Showers and a few storms are possible East River by Thursday into Thursday night with our next system continuing to make its move eastward.

Hot weather returns for the end of the week and into the first weekend of August, though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as it was in previous days…so no widespread triple digit heat is in the forecast at the moment. Highs solidly in the 90s, however, are likely with another chance for rain on the way.