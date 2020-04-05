Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 5: Warmer Weather Moves In

Plenty of great weather is on the way for much of the day on Sunday with high pressure in control once again.

We’ll warm up a bit more with highs climbing into the mid 50s NE, upper 50s SE, and 60s to the south and west under mostly sunny skies.

We may see a few isolated showers in NE KELOLAND later in the evening. With that said, that should be the exception to the rule, and much of the night remains dry and increasingly cloudy. Patchy fog is also possible at times, with lows in the mid 30s north and west…low 40s south and east.

Even warmer weather is on the way to start the new week, but we see a few showers and even hear a rumble of thunder or two on Monday. Chances are low and mainly confined to NE KELOLAND, but it’ll be something to keep in mind later in the day. Regardless, we’ll climb into the mid to upper 60s SE, low to mid 60s NE, and low 70s to the south and west.

Another unseasonably warm day is on the way for Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine in place. Highs should easily climb into the 70s across much of the region.

One more system moves just to our north on Wednesday, but we should remain mainly dry through the middle of the week due to a lack of moisture. Temperatures go into a decent free fall in the wake of an advancing cold front front, and highs will depend on how quickly or slowly this cold front pushes through the area.

Regardless, below average temperatures and dry conditions are in store for us by the end of the week and into the weekend.