Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 4

If you’ve been a fan of the unseasonable warmth that we’ve had lately, you’re going to love the second half of this first weekend of April.

Easter Sunday may be one for the record books across much of the region. Another round of sunshine, along with the ridge that will remain in place, will help temperatures surge into the low to mid 80s across much of KELOLAND. Several records, including Sioux Falls’ record high for the day, will likely be in jeopardy.

A weak boundary will try to make its presence known in portions of the area this evening and into the night, but there is nowhere near enough moisture here to warrant much beyond a few extra clouds.

Lows fall into the mid 40s to low/mid 50s with a generally light breeze in place.

One more warm day is on the way on Monday with dry and breezy conditions in place as a cold front pushes into the region. A few showers may be possible in NE KELOLAND. We’ll climb into the 70s and low/mid 80s once more to the SE before a much-needed change comes along.

A midweek system will move in and give the region a chance for some rainfall on Tuesday and into Wednesday as well. There may be some mixing with snow in western KELOLAND at times…especially in the Black Hills…but much of this system should remain as very beneficial rain. The further south and east you go, the more rain you are likely to see.

By the end of the week, we dry out and hold in the low to mid 60s.

Another chance for rain may try to materialize by next weekend.