Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 26: Warm At First; Showers & Storms Return

After a rather active first half of the weekend, we have a nice break on the way for the second half.

A warming trend will begin to take shape as southerly flow sets up over much of KELOLAND, giving us some seasonably mild temperatures. Highs should hover in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly sunny skies. Some patchy fog is also possible in the morning.

Cloud cover will increase a little bit overnight, with a few showers possible in NE KELOLAND and in areas just along and east of I-29. Overnight low temperatures will be noticeably warmer than Saturday night…ranging in the 40s through much of the region.

We’ll remain warm through the first few days of the next work week. Monday is dry and mostly sunny for much of the day. Highs should easily clear the low to mid 70s in many locations.

A decent chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along overnight and into Tuesday as another shortwave disturbance moves eastward. Chances are highest for rainfall in NE KELOLAND during this time.

Once we reach the second half of the work week, a ridge of high pressure moves over the Northern Plains, keeping us mainly dry and quiet. Above average temperatures, however, remain in place.

The weekend, however, won’t be as fortunate. Another disturbance will move into the region and send a chance for some showers and even a thunderstorm or two our way.