Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 25

Moisture will continue to move through the region as we go into the morning and early afternoon, with a little bit of everything on the table.

Thankfully, we’ll at least warm up into the 40s in the northeast and parts of SW Minnesota, so any snow that does come along won’t last for very long between that and our late April sun angle. Elsewhere, any rain/snow showers switch to plain rain and then dissipate by the afternoon. Here, highs rise into the 60s and even near 70.

After a brief break, we’ll have another chance for some rain overnight. Lows fall into the 30s to the north, but we’ll be stuck in the 40s the closer to and south of I-90 you go.

A few more rain showers are possible on Monday, so you’ll want to keep your umbrellas on stand-by. Chances for rain are mainly in the morning, though some afternoon sprinkles are possible later in the day West River. Highs spike in the mid 60s to mid 70s across portions of the region, with a run toward 80 degrees in SE KELOLAND.

Some showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, especially the further south you go. Otherwise, the midweek outlook is pretty nice with temperatures mainly in the 60s with exceptions on either side.

The late week outlook is mainly quiet and progressively warmer, as we climb back into the 70s by the first weekend of May thanks to a developing area of high pressure.

Rain chances should hold off until the next work week.