Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 19: Cooler Today; Windy and Warm Monday

While the first half of the weekend featured mainly dry weather and above average temperatures, the second half won’t be as wonderful. With that said, it won’t be a terrible day…for most of the region.

If you’re east river on Sunday, you have a pretty nice day on the way. Temperatures take a bit of a step backward as I mentioned, but much of the day is dry. West river, however, won’t be as fortunate.

We do have a chance to see some rain showers during the day as a weak disturbance moves through KELOLAND. The whole day, however, is far from a wash-out. Highs will range in the low to mid 50s across central and eastern KELOLAND but 40s are expected out west.

Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 30s this time under partly cloudy skies. Winds do begin to pick up, and that carries into the start of the next work week.

High pressure returns on Monday for much of the region. Partly to mostly sunny skies take over for the start of the week with warmer temperatures coming back as well. It’ll be breezy at times, with highs climbing back into the 60s.

A nice warming trend will take us through the middle of the week while we remain mainly dry. Highs again reach the 60s on Tuesday, but we’ll climb into the 70s by Wednesday.

By the end of next week, we may have to contend with a few rain showers as our next weather maker sweeps through KELOLAND. Temperatures remain rather warm on Thursday but fall to near and below average into the weekend.