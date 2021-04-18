Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, April 18

Don’t be fooled by what you see today…we have a bumpy ride on the short-term forecast.

With that said, however, a nice breeze out of the west will pick up today, but we’ll also be treated to our warmest day of the next seven or so with high pressure still holding steady. Highs climb into the 60s around and south of I-90, but we may only peak in the low/mid 50s further north.

A cold front will swing southward through the region overnight and into the morning on Monday. This will keep a rain/snow chance in place the further east you go, with winter storm warnings in place toward the Central and Northern Black Hills and winter weather advisories as far southeast as Bennett and Jackson Counties through Monday.

While we may see light accumulation amounts as far east as SE KELOLAND (Generally an inch or less), several inches of snow will be possible out west and in the Hills. Be careful if you must head out and about.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s across the region.

Overall, it’ll be a messy start to the work and school week for some of us…especially to the southwest. Highs climb into the low 40s along and East River, so any light accumulation to the east will be short-lived. To the west, we’ll be in the 30s with a better chance for snow to stick around.

A few lingering rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but much of the midweek outlook features gradual improvement in both the sunshine and dry weather departments. We’ll start in the low 40s on Tuesday before climbing back into the 50s by Thursday.

We’ll climb further up into the 50s and even the low 60s by the end of the extended outlook, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year.

A few rain chances may need to be introduced as we go along the extended outlook.